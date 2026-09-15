Emkay Research says AI will boost India's fintech by 2027-28

India's fintech scene is eyeing major gains from artificial intelligence by 2027-28, says a new Emkay Research report.

While AI was front and center at this year's Global Fintech Fest, with 144 of 452 sessions, or 32%, dedicated to it, most companies are still just getting started.

Big names like Paytm, which showcased an AI platform for banks, lenders, insurers, and small merchants, and Pine Labs, which showcased technology that allows AI agents to make purchases when preset conditions are met, are building AI tools, but so far, the real wins have been smoother operations and better customer experiences rather than big profits.