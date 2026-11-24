Figma sued by employee over alleged racial and gender discrimination
What's the story
A Figma engineer has filed a lawsuit against the firm and its CEO Dylan Field. The complaint alleges that she was subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation during her tenure. The plaintiff, Serry Park, claims that instead of investigating her complaints, managers and HR repeatedly asked her to confront the alleged harassers herself.
Cultural concerns
'Direct feedback' culture
The lawsuit highlights Figma's "direct feedback" culture as a reason behind the company's failure to investigate Park's complaints.
She joined the company in 2022 and claims its response has adversely affected her career, salary, and mental health.
The suit also accuses Figma of racial and gender discrimination against Park, who is Asian.
It alleges she was criticized for her performance based on stereotypes that Asian women are submissive and conflict-averse.
Trust betrayed
Park thought the right people would take action
Despite the allegations, Park initially trusted Figma's complaint process. She thought if she reported the alleged harassment to the right people, action would be taken. However, as an engineer in a male-dominated field, she felt her concerns weren't taken seriously throughout this process.
Mentor misconduct
Alleged harassment by onboarding mentor
After joining Figma's San Francisco office back in October 2022, Park was allegedly pursued by her onboarding mentor, a fellow engineer.
Despite declining his advances, he continued to pursue her.
Fearing that her manager would dismiss her reports or even view her as the problem, she initially avoided reporting him.
Review repercussions
Low performance review after forced contact
In March 2023, despite her request to be separated from him, Park's manager assigned her onboarding mentor to a major project she was leading. This forced contact allegedly affected her performance.
Her manager rated her 2 out of 5 on the performance review for not speaking up enough or engaging with others and lacking presence.
She was put on a coaching plan, which she completed in late 2023.
Transfer troubles
Transfer reset career momentum
In April 2024, Park transferred to another team, a move she claims set back her career by resetting her performance and promotion timeline.
However, on this new team with more women, she felt better and no longer had to work with her alleged harasser.
But in late 2025, another incident of sexual harassment allegedly occurred at the hands of her new manager during a team lunch.
Legal steps
Medical leave and legal action
After another low performance review and reduced bonus in early 2026, Park took medical leave in March for PTSD symptoms and generalized anxiety.
Cleared to return to work in June, she was prescribed workplace accommodations like a graduated work schedule and mandatory remote workdays.
However, Figma had not implemented these recommendations when she returned to work.
In July, Park and her lawyers finally informed Figma of their intent to pursue legal action.