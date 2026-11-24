The lawsuit highlights Figma's "direct feedback" culture as a reason behind the company's failure to investigate Park's complaints.

She joined the company in 2022 and claims its response has adversely affected her career, salary, and mental health.

The suit also accuses Figma of racial and gender discrimination against Park, who is Asian.

It alleges she was criticized for her performance based on stereotypes that Asian women are submissive and conflict-averse.