Employers reject AI generated resumes while half use AI interviews
Here's a twist in the job hunt: most employers say no to resumes that seem AI-made (that's 90% of them), but half are totally fine using AI to run candidate interviews.
As companies lean more on tech, it's getting harder to tell who's real, yet sometimes, these tools help spot good candidates they might have missed.
Managers change hiring amid applicants' tricks
AI is shaking up hiring for everyone.
About 86% of managers have changed how they hire, often bringing in more human-led interviews to balance things out.
Meanwhile, job seekers are trying all sorts of tricks, like exaggerating skills or hiding text in resumes aimed at AI reviewers, to get past automated screenings.
Even with all this tech, most employers still want real people making the final call.