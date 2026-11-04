eMudhra revokes intermediary certificates following October incident V. Srinivasan reassures

After major technology giants like Google, Apple, and Microsoft stopped trusting eMudhra's SSL/TLS certificates due to vulnerabilities, the company decided to exit its global certificate business.

Now, they are focusing on digital signature and enterprise solutions instead.

Despite these setbacks, eMudhra still posted solid growth for H1 FY27, with income up 23.4% and profits rising 27.1%.

They've also brought in KPMG to review what happened.