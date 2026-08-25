Enflame Technology to open STAR Market share subscriptions Sept 2, 2026
Business
Enflame Technology, a major Chinese AI chipmaker backed by Tencent, will open share subscriptions on September 2, 2026 for its IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market.
The company wants to raise about $892.21 million by selling new shares, a move that fits right into China's push to build more homegrown tech.
Enflame Technology offers 43.04 million new shares
Enflame will offer 43.04 million new shares, with a chunk going to strategic investors and the rest split between big institutions and regular folks.
The cash raised will help them develop their next-generation AI chips and upgrade how their hardware works with software.