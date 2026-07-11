Enforcement Directorate freezes ₹1,021cr Reliance Anil Ambani Group assets

ED says ₹15,548cr funneled, ₹20,367cr attached

According to the ED, around ₹15,548 crore raised by these companies was funneled through shell firms tied to the group.

So far, authorities have attached assets totaling ₹20,367 crore, filed four charge sheets, and arrested eight people.

The investigation is still ongoing, including probes into foreign exchange violations, making this one of the biggest financial cases involving a major Indian business group.