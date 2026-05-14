Enforcement Directorate freezes ₹526.49cr Gameskraft assets in money laundering probe Business May 14, 2026

Big news for the gaming world: India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen bank deposits, bonds and fixed deposits worth ₹526.49 crore tied to online gaming platform Gameskraft.

During searches in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the ED also seized gold jewelry worth ₹3.5 crore and cash of ₹11 lakh, all as part of a money-laundering probe.