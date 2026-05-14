Enforcement Directorate freezes ₹526.49cr Gameskraft assets in money laundering probe
Business
Big news for the gaming world: India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen bank deposits, bonds and fixed deposits worth ₹526.49 crore tied to online gaming platform Gameskraft.
During searches in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the ED also seized gold jewelry worth ₹3.5 crore and cash of ₹11 lakh, all as part of a money-laundering probe.
Gameskraft founders arrested after cheating complaints
The investigation started after multiple police complaints accused Gameskraft of cheating and fraud.
Three founders have been arrested, and this all comes after India banned online real-money gaming last August.