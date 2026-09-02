Enforcement Directorate raids Parimatch across Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Gujarat
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out raids across Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, targeting the online betting platform Parimatch and a few others.
Teams hit 12 locations in Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, focusing on payment companies and financial professionals accused of turning betting proceeds into cash and sending funds abroad through shady channels.
Mumbai FIR triggered ED probing intermediaries
This all started when the cyber police station of Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Parimatch.com for allegedly cheating users.
The ED believes financial intermediaries helped move money overseas illegally, violating currency laws.
Now, officials are digging deeper to expose the networks behind these online betting operations.