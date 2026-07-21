Entry-level FDEs earn ₹18-25L, roughly sevenfold over new software developers

Salaries for FDEs have jumped 15% to 25% in just one year, with mid-level folks making up to ₹45 lakh and seniors reaching ₹85 lakh or more.

But there's a catch: India only has around 2,800 of these specialists right now.

To fix this shortage, big IT firms like TCS and HCLTech are training thousands of employees and fresh grads in-house. TCS alone wants to create up to 8,900 new FDEs!

So if you're into AI, this could be your moment.