Entry-level FDEs earn ₹18-25L, roughly sevenfold over new software developers
If you're eyeing a tech career, here's something wild: entry-level AI engineers (called Forward Deployed Engineers or FDEs) are earning ₹18 to 25 lakh per year, about seven times more than new software developers, who usually get just ₹3 to four lakh.
This huge gap is thanks to the booming demand for people who can actually deploy generative AI systems as companies race to adopt the tech.
FDE pay jumps, firms train thousands
Salaries for FDEs have jumped 15% to 25% in just one year, with mid-level folks making up to ₹45 lakh and seniors reaching ₹85 lakh or more.
But there's a catch: India only has around 2,800 of these specialists right now.
To fix this shortage, big IT firms like TCS and HCLTech are training thousands of employees and fresh grads in-house. TCS alone wants to create up to 8,900 new FDEs!
So if you're into AI, this could be your moment.