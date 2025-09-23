EPack Prefab Technologies raises ₹151.2cr from anchor investors ahead IPO Business Sep 23, 2025

EPack Prefab Technologies just secured ₹151.2 crore from 16 anchor investors by issuing shares at ₹204 each, setting the stage for its IPO opening on September 24 and closing on September 26.

The IPO features a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of one crore shares by promoters, with the price band set at ₹194-₹204 per share.