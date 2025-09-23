EPack Prefab Technologies raises ₹151.2cr from anchor investors ahead IPO
EPack Prefab Technologies just secured ₹151.2 crore from 16 anchor investors by issuing shares at ₹204 each, setting the stage for its IPO opening on September 24 and closing on September 26.
The IPO features a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of one crore shares by promoters, with the price band set at ₹194-₹204 per share.
What does EPack Prefab do?
Started in 1999, EPack Prefab makes pre-engineered steel buildings—think factories, warehouses, and big commercial spaces.
With plants in Greater Noida, Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh), plus design centers in Noida, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam, they handle everything from design to installation.
IPO details and use of funds
The IPO splits shares between institutional buyers (50%), retail investors (35%), and non-institutional investors (15%). Listing is expected on October 1.
Funds raised will help build a new plant in Rajasthan, expand their Andhra Pradesh facility, pay off ₹70 crore in debt, and cover other business needs.
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are leading the IPO process; KFin Technologies is the registrar.