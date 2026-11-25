EPAM opens Chennai office as India engineering team tops 14,000
US-based digital transformation services and product engineering company EPAM just opened a new office in Chennai, now its fastest-growing spot in India.
With 1,200 people on board (up 30-40% from last year), this brings EPAM's India team to more than 14,000 engineers.
EPAM ramps up AI in India
Chennai is now one of six EPAM locations in India and shows how important the country has become for the company's growth.
About 70-80% of EPAM India's business still comes from clients in North America and Europe, but it is expanding fast here, especially in areas like banking, healthcare, and high-tech.
According to Managing Director Srinivas Reddy, it is also ramping up AI and automation to boost productivity and cut costs.