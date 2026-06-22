EPFO 3.0 to enable UPI ATM withdrawals and faster settlements Business Jun 22, 2026

EPFO is preparing to roll out a big upgrade called EPFO 3.0, making it way easier for members to access their PF money.

You may soon be able to withdraw funds using UPI or even an ATM card linked to your PF account.

Plus, claim settlements will be faster: auto-settlement limits are jumping from ₹100,000 to ₹500,000.