EPFO 3.0 to enable UPI ATM withdrawals and faster settlements
Business
EPFO is preparing to roll out a big upgrade called EPFO 3.0, making it way easier for members to access their PF money.
You may soon be able to withdraw funds using UPI or even an ATM card linked to your PF account.
Plus, claim settlements will be faster: auto-settlement limits are jumping from ₹100,000 to ₹500,000.
UAN Aadhaar PAN bank details needed
To use these new features, you'll need to have an active Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details.
UPI withdrawals have already had testing completed; now we're just waiting for the official launch date.
Once live, this upgrade should make managing your PF smoother and more accessible for millions of people.