EPFO adds 'Service History' to Member e-Sewa for UAN records

This update helps spot and fix issues like missing exit dates or unlinked PF accounts, which can slow down fund transfers or withdrawals.

If something's off in your records, EPFO suggests reaching out to former employers for quick updates.

Don't forget: keeping your Know Your Customer (KYC) details (like Aadhaar and bank information) up to date means fewer hassles when you need access to your PF savings, especially if you've switched jobs or had multiple UANs before.