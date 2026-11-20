EPFO announces self-employed enrolment and regular payouts for retirees
Big update from EPFO: self-employed people may now be able to sign up for provident fund and pension schemes on their own, no employer needed.
This move, announced at the latest EPFO board meeting led by labor and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya, also brings a new option for retirees to get their savings in regular payouts instead of a single lump sum.
EPFO approves SWP for over-55 members
If you're over 55 with more than ₹500,000 in your EPF, EPFO approved a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP), which would require amendments before implementation.
Plus, the minimum EPF balance requirement drops from 25% to just 10%, making it simpler for freelancers and gig workers to tap into their funds.
The board also talked about boosting investments in alternative funds and amendments to the Employees's Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026, to resolve pending legacy exemption cases and allow renewal of expired exemptions.