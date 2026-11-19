EPFO approves SWP offering monthly quarterly or half-yearly retiree payouts
EPFO just approved a proposal for a new Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retirees, letting them get their provident fund savings in regular installments: monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly.
Approved on November 19, 2026, this move aims to make life after retirement a bit smoother and more predictable.
SWP aids 6.32L EPF retirees
The SWP mainly helps around 6.32 lakh EPF members older than 55 with savings over ₹500,000, especially those without big pensions.
Retirees can count on steady payouts while their remaining funds keep earning interest.
Plus, if something happens to the member during withdrawals, their family can either take out what's left or keep receiving the payments, offering extra peace of mind.