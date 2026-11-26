EPFO considering EPF withdrawals via UPI with ₹1,000 minimum
EPFO is considering implementing the change, allowing you to withdraw your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) money using UPI, just like you pay for coffee or shop online.
This new feature, expected to be implemented by December-end, sets a minimum withdrawal of ₹1,000 and is designed to make small withdrawals much simpler and faster.
EPFO project aims faster claim settlements
The EPFO has already tested this system twice and is ironing out a few last technical glitches.
It's all part of their big digital upgrade, Project EPFO 3.0, which aims to speed up claim settlements from up to 20 days to just under three days.
Plus, recent policy tweaks mean you can now keep just 10% of your savings in the account till 55 years of age, and final withdrawal waiting times have been shortened so you can access your money more quickly when you need it.