The EPFO has already tested this system twice and is ironing out a few last technical glitches.

It's all part of their big digital upgrade, Project EPFO 3.0, which aims to speed up claim settlements from up to 20 days to just under three days.

Plus, recent policy tweaks mean you can now keep just 10% of your savings in the account till 55 years of age, and final withdrawal waiting times have been shortened so you can access your money more quickly when you need it.