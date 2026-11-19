EPFO considers 3% allocation of annual inflows to AIFs today
EPFO, which manages provident fund savings, is considering putting up to 3% of its annual inflows into alternative investment funds (AIFs).
The idea is on the table for discussion today, November 19.
If it goes through, your PF money could help fund things like infrastructure projects and startups via funds managed by NIIF and SIDBI's Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.
EPFO with 30L/cr seeks diversification
With nearly ₹30 lakh crore under management, EPFO wants to diversify and boost long-term returns for its members, basically making your savings work harder.
Investments would focus on areas like MSMEs, infrastructure, and startups.
SIDBI will handle monitoring to keep things transparent while regular performance checks are planned to make sure everything stays on track.