EPFO credits pensions early to 440,901 Kerala beneficiaries for Onam
Business
EPFO just credited pensions early to 440,901 people in Kerala, right in time for Onam.
Usually, the money comes at the end of the month, but this year it landed ahead of schedule so pensioners could celebrate without money worries.
EPFO uses centralized pension payment system
The advance payment is meant to help families cover festive expenses and ease financial stress during Onam.
EPFO used its Centralized Pension Payment System for quick transfers straight into bank accounts and says it's committed to making social security benefits more timely and hassle-free.