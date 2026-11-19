EPFO cuts minimum PF balance requirement from 25% to 10%
What's the story
The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board has approved a proposal to cut the mandatory minimum balance requirement in provident fund (PF) accounts from 25% to 10%. The decision is aimed at giving subscribers more access to their retirement savings. Currently, under the existing rules, EPFO members have to keep at least 25% of their eligible PF balance in their accounts while making partial withdrawals.
Enhanced access
Proposed change to allow members to withdraw up to 90%
The proposed change would allow members to withdraw up to 90% of their savings, provided they meet the withdrawal conditions.
The earlier minimum balance requirement of 25% was introduced as part of a revised EPF withdrawal framework.
It was aimed at ensuring that members retain some portion of their savings for retirement and continue benefiting from interest and compounding on their PF corpus.