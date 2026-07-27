EPFO delays UPI-linked PF claim rollout to August 2026
Business
EPFO was all set to roll out its new UPI-linked PF claim feature by the end of FY26, but things hit a snag with the upgraded CITES 2.01 portal.
Users have been dealing with login troubles, missing account info, slow responses, and delayed processing, so now the launch is pushed to August 2026.
EPFO to offer BHIM UPI withdrawals
EPFO is working hard to fix these tech issues before the new service goes live.
Once ready, you'll be able to get your PF claims directly into your bank account using a BHIM-linked UPI interface, making withdrawals faster and easier alongside the current NEFT method.
This upgrade is part of EPFO's bigger plan to modernize and make life simpler for subscribers.