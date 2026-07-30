EPFO develops Aadhaar portal for PF account management, ₹9,330cr unclaimed
EPFO has developed a digital portal that will enable members to manage their provident fund (PF) accounts using their Aadhaar number.
The main goal? To help people track, transfer, and merge old PF accounts online, especially since there are more than three million inactive accounts with nearly ₹9,330 crore unclaimed as of March 31, 2026.
EPFO portal eases merging pre-2014 PFs
If you've switched jobs a few times or have multiple PF accounts from before 2014 (pre-UAN days), this portal would make it simple to combine everything into one active account.
Employers now should link Aadhaar during onboarding and avoid creating duplicate UANs.
Plus, updating KYC details is much smoother; Girish Rowjee, Co-founder & CEO, greytHR points out that Aadhaar checks cut down on delays and give you more control over your savings.