EPFO expands EPF coverage to ₹15,000-₹25,000 earners widening social security
Starting September 17, 2026, employees earning between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 a month will be covered by the Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
This is a big jump from the old ₹15,000 limit and means more people will now have to contribute a part of their salary toward EPF.
The move aims to bring extra social security to a wider group of employees.
Take-home dips as pension cap increases
If you earn between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000/month, expect your take-home pay to dip slightly (about ₹2,400 less per month if your salary is ₹20,000) because of the 12% employee contribution.
On the bright side, this also increases your retirement savings and bumps up the pensionable salary cap under the Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS) for the first time since 2014.
Existing members may still be affected prospectively, but past contribution history will not be recalculated retroactively.