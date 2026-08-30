EPFO highlights employees' enrolment campaign 2026 to boost coverage
Business
EPFO highlighted its Employees's Enrolment Campaign 2026, running from June 29 to October 31.
The goal? Get more eligible employees signed up for the provident fund and help regularize workplace compliance, making sure eligible employees/workers get their fair share of social security.
EPFO urges employers address EPF gaps
Employers are encouraged to sort out any past compliance gaps and make sure all eligible staff are covered under EPF. For employees, this means better access to important benefits.
EPFO suggests checking its website or official X handle for updates and reminds eligible employers and workers to act before the October 31 deadline.