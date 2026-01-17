EPFO is making PF benefits way easier to access
Business
EPFO is piloting 'Suvidha Providers'—a new single-window help system so you won't need to trek to a PF office just to sort out your account or claim benefits.
It's being tested in Delhi now, and the plan is to make things much smoother for anyone who finds digital stuff tricky.
What else is changing?
EPFO has been on a convenience spree lately: you can now withdraw up to 75% of your eligible PF balance for specific needs, and soon you'll be able to get instant advances using the BHIM app.
Plus, EPS pensioners can now submit their Digital Life Certificates from home with Aadhaar verification, thanks to a tie-up with India Post Payments Bank.