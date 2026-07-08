EPFO launches 2.01 platform unifying PF services for 34Cr users

EPFO speeds interest and ₹5L claims

Interest credits are now much faster: the 8.25% rate for FY26 will show up in your passbook by July 15 automatically.

Filing claims is easier too, thanks to automated checks that cut down on mistakes and rejections.

If your account is fully KYC-compliant and validated, you can get advance claims settled up to ₹5 lakh with significantly faster processing.

Plus, with Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers, changing jobs means your PF moves with you (no extra paperwork needed) and claim payments hit your account the same day.