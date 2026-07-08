EPFO launches portal to pre-validate claims and centralize records

KYC-linked members get auto 5L advances

The revamped portal lets you track your PF balance, claims, pensionable service, and benefits, all in one place.

If you are fully KYC-linked, you can now settle a substantial proportion of advance claims of up to ₹5 lakh automatically (up from ₹1 lakh).

You'll also see if you're eligible to withdraw before applying and get automatic PF transfers via Aadhaar when changing jobs.

EPS pensioners can visit any EPFO office or submit life certificates anywhere, with payments processed centrally.

Interest at 8.25% will be credited by July 15 this year, just a heads-up that some services might be a bit slower at first as the system gets settled in.