EPFO launches portal to pre-validate claims and centralize records
EPFO just rolled out its upgraded portal, moving everyone's records to a single, centralized database.
This means your PF claims now get auto-checked for missing information or errors before processing, so fewer rejections and faster approvals.
According to Union labor and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the new system will automatically pre-validate member claims before they reach EPFO offices for processing.
KYC-linked members get auto 5L advances
The revamped portal lets you track your PF balance, claims, pensionable service, and benefits, all in one place.
If you are fully KYC-linked, you can now settle a substantial proportion of advance claims of up to ₹5 lakh automatically (up from ₹1 lakh).
You'll also see if you're eligible to withdraw before applying and get automatic PF transfers via Aadhaar when changing jobs.
EPS pensioners can visit any EPFO office or submit life certificates anywhere, with payments processed centrally.
Interest at 8.25% will be credited by July 15 this year, just a heads-up that some services might be a bit slower at first as the system gets settled in.