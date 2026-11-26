EPFO launches SWP for members allowing interest-only PF withdrawals
EPFO just rolled out a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for its members, making it easier for retirees to get regular payouts from their Provident Fund.
The twist? One option is to withdraw only the interest earned, not your main savings, so your nest egg stays safe.
Withdrawals can be monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly, depending on what suits you.
PF 50L yields about ₹34,375 monthly
With the current 8.25% interest rate, a ₹50 lakh PF balance translates into an indicative monthly equivalent of about ₹34,375, an estimated amount you can actually withdraw using SWP.
This means retirees now have a way to keep earning on their savings while still getting a steady income stream.
It's a pretty smart move if you want your retirement funds to last longer and work harder for you.