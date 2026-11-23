EPFO may allow PF withdrawals via UPI from next month
What's the story
The Employees's Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is gearing up to introduce a new feature that will allow subscribers to withdraw their provident fund (PF) money through Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The move is part of EPFO's larger technology upgrade plan, dubbed EPFO 3.0. The UPI withdrawal facility is expected to go live by the end of December 2026, The Financial Express reported.
Operational details
How will the new UPI withdrawal facility work?
The UPI withdrawal facility will be linked to a member's Universal Account Number (UAN) and their respective UPI account.
This feature is only expected to work for bank accounts that are verified and linked with an EPFO account.
Subscribers will reportedly be allowed to withdraw up to 75% of their EPF money through this new system.
Policy changes
Proposed reduction of minimum balance requirement
In a recent board meeting on November 19, the EPFO approved a proposal to reduce the mandatory minimum balance in PF accounts from 25% to 10%.
This move could also raise the partial withdrawal limit from 75% to as much as 90% of their eligible balance.
The retirement fund body has simplified its partial withdrawal facility into three categories: Essential Needs, Housing Needs, and Special Circumstances.
Tech upgrade
EPFO 3.0 aims to streamline services
EPFO 3.0 is a major revamp of the retirement fund body's technology infrastructure, with an aim to "modernize services through industry-standard core banking capabilities."
The plan is to cut down on paperwork, speed up claim settlements, and provide a single platform for member services.
Planned features include instant withdrawals, multilingual self-service options, and seamless payroll-linked contributions.