EPFO members can now access services online from anywhere
What's the story
The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has successfully migrated its member database to a centralized platform under the Centralized IT Enabled Services (CITES) project. The move is part of an effort to modernize EPFO's services with automation and rules-based processes. The new system will enable members to process requests from any authorized location in India, without visiting their specific regional offices for PF and pension claims or other services.
Payment processing
Centralized payment architecture for claim settlements
The CITES project will also introduce a centralized payment architecture for claim settlements. This system will ensure secure, efficient, and timely credit of settlement amounts directly into members' bank accounts on the day of settlement. The new system will calculate interest for final PF settlements up to the date of payment authorization, "ensuring members receive additional interest for the intervening period."
Enhanced transparency
Immediate access to interest credited into EPF passbook
The new system will also give members immediate access to the interest credited into their EPF passbook. For FY26, an estimated ₹1.44 lakh crore at 8.25% annual interest is expected to be credited to nearly 34 crore member accounts by July 15. This is a major improvement over previous years when the process took until October-November for completion.
User-friendly features
Unified digital interface for members
The CITES project also brings a unified digital interface for EPFO members. On logging into the EPFO Member portal, members can access their membership details, provident fund balance, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed. Automated pre-validation has been enabled for claims before they are processed at the EPFO offices to reduce claim rejections and improve first-time acceptance rates.
Streamlined processes
Faster resolution of queries and simplified withdrawal process
The new system also allows members to digitally respond to queries raised online by the EPFO offices during claim processing. This will enable faster resolution and further reduce claim rejections. The complex partial withdrawal rules have been streamlined into three simplified categories, Essential Needs, Housing Needs, and Special Circumstances, making the withdrawal process easier to understand for members.
Account management
Automation of PF account transfers during job changes
The CITES project will also automate the transfer of Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN)-based PF accounts when members change jobs. This is a major improvement from the old system which required approvals from multiple parties. Additionally, provident fund and pension claims can now be processed at any regional office and credited to any bank account in India.