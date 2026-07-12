The move is part of EPFO's modernization efforts

EPFO members can now access services online from anywhere

By Akash Pandey 05:25 pm Jul 12, 202605:25 pm

What's the story

The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has successfully migrated its member database to a centralized platform under the Centralized IT Enabled Services (CITES) project. The move is part of an effort to modernize EPFO's services with automation and rules-based processes. The new system will enable members to process requests from any authorized location in India, without visiting their specific regional offices for PF and pension claims or other services.