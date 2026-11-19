EPFO permits up to 90% PF withdrawals after 10% minimum
Big update from the EPFO: You now only need to keep 10% of your provident fund (PF) balance in your account, instead of the old 25%.
This rule, announced today, means you can withdraw up to 90% of your eligible PF money, giving you quicker access when you really need it.
EPFO's 10% minimum helps meet emergencies
The change is all about flexibility.
While the old rule helped people save more for retirement, the new 10% minimum lets you handle urgent expenses without wiping out your future savings.
It's a move to help with immediate financial needs while still keeping long-term goals in sight.