EPFO plans 75% PF UPI withdrawals for 7.48 cr subscribers
EPFO is about to make life a lot easier for its 7.48 crore subscribers: soon, you will be able to withdraw 75% of your PF balance straight into your Aadhaar-linked bank account using the BHIM UPI app.
This upgrade is part of the EPFO 3.0 reform, aimed at making money access faster and way more convenient.
EPFO tests BHIM UAN Aadhaar access
The new system is in its final testing phase with select users, focusing on smooth tech and banking integration before it goes live.
You will be able to manage your PF using just your UAN and Aadhaar on BHIM: reducing time and complex paperwork and expediting claims processing.
Plus, EPFO's Nidhi Aapke Nikat program is helping cut down legal cases, bringing litigation numbers to their lowest ever.