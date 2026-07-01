EPFO portals offline until 11:59pm July 1 for upgrade

No new EPFO claims during shutdown

The downtime also impacts PF balance checks and other features on the Umang app.

Claims submitted before June 26 will be processed once services are restored; no new claims can be filed during the shutdown.

EPFO says these upgrades are all about making things smoother and safer for users, and if you need help in the meantime, you can call their helpline at 14470.

Thank you for hanging in there.