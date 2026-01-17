EPFO rolls out facial recognition for easy UAN setup
EPFO just made life easier by launching Face Authentication Technology (FAT) for Universal Account Number (UAN) generation.
Now, you can set up your UAN yourself through the UMANG app—reducing the need to chase your employer or deal with paperwork, though employer-driven generation remains allowed in specified exceptions.
Introduced on April 8, 2025; the source does not state a mandate start date that FAT is 'a must' from August 1, 2025.
How does it work?
Just grab the UMANG and Aadhaar Face RD apps, head to EPFO services on UMANG, choose UAN allotment, and enter your Aadhaar number.
After an OTP check, do a quick live face scan—your details fill in automatically, your UAN gets generated instantly, and you get an SMS plus a download link right away.
Why this matters
FAT means stronger security than old-school OTPs and lets many of EPFO's over 27 crore members perform certain tasks themselves, such as UAN generation and activation, reducing dependence on employers.
It's especially handy for people who move around a lot since your Aadhaar data travels with you.
Employers are being nudged to spread the word so everyone can skip the usual hassles.