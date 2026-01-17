EPFO rolls out facial recognition for easy UAN setup Business Jan 17, 2026

EPFO just made life easier by launching Face Authentication Technology (FAT) for Universal Account Number (UAN) generation.

Now, you can set up your UAN yourself through the UMANG app—reducing the need to chase your employer or deal with paperwork, though employer-driven generation remains allowed in specified exceptions.

Introduced on April 8, 2025; the source does not state a mandate start date that FAT is 'a must' from August 1, 2025.