EPFO's new SWP turns retirement savings into monthly income
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a new systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) to help retirees manage their provident fund savings more effectively. The facility will allow eligible members to withdraw their retirement savings in monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly installments. This way, they can keep the remaining balance invested and earning interest. The proposal was approved by the Central Board of Trustees at its 240th meeting on Thursday.
Beneficiaries
Who will benefit from this initiative?
The SWP facility is expected to benefit around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged over 55 years with PF accumulations of more than ₹5 lakh.
It will also be useful for future retirees who want a regular income from their EPF savings instead of a lump-sum amount.
This could be especially beneficial for those without a hefty pension or another reliable source of income post-retirement.
Risk management
SWP can help deal with reinvestment risks
The SWP facility could also help retirees deal with reinvestment risks.
When a large retirement corpus is withdrawn at once, individuals have to decide where to invest it and how much to withdraw every month.
The systematic withdrawal plan could make this process more structured, giving retirees peace of mind about their financial future after retirement.
Flexibility
How does the SWP framework work?
Under the SWP framework, retiring members can withdraw their EPF savings at regular intervals instead of taking the entire accumulated balance as a lump sum.
The withdrawal frequency can be monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly, depending on the member's preference.
The remaining corpus will continue to stay invested in the EPF fund and earn interest at an applicable rate.
Family security
Nominees can also withdraw remaining balance
The proposal also safeguards the interests of family members.
If a subscriber dies during the withdrawal period, their nominee or dependent can withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.
This provision could provide greater financial flexibility to families relying on the retiree's accumulated provident fund savings.