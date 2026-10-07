EPFO tests UPI withdrawals ahead of December 2026 launch
Business
EPFO has begun testing a new UPI-based withdrawal process, with launch expected by the end of December.
The feature is expected by the end of December 2026 and will link the UAN portal with subscribers' UPI accounts.
Up to 75% PF via UPI
This update could make life easier for nearly 300 million people.
You'll be able to withdraw up to 75% of your PF balance through UPI, subject to conditions, for things like education or housing, while still keeping at least 25% in the account so it keeps earning tax-free interest.
EPFO is also working on an app that links with UPI apps like BHIM, aiming to make withdrawals even smoother and more accessible.