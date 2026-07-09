EPFO to discuss CITES rollout July 25 2026 streamlining services
The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is gearing up to roll out the Centralized IT Enabled Services (CITES) project, which will be discussed at its upcoming board meeting on July 25, 2026.
The goal? Make life easier for over 70 million subscribers and over eight million pensioners by streamlining how EPFO's services work.
CITES simplifies PF withdrawals and transfers
With CITES, taking money out of your PF gets a lot less complicated: 13 partial withdrawal rules are being trimmed down to just three simple categories: essential needs, housing needs, or special circumstances.
You'll also be able to withdraw up to 75% of your balance if needed.
Plus, switching jobs should get way less stressful since PF transfers will happen automatically: no more chasing employers or filing extra claims just to move your funds and service history.