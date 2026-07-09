EPFO to discuss CITES rollout July 25 2026 streamlining services

CITES simplifies PF withdrawals and transfers

With CITES, taking money out of your PF gets a lot less complicated: 13 partial withdrawal rules are being trimmed down to just three simple categories: essential needs, housing needs, or special circumstances.

You'll also be able to withdraw up to 75% of your balance if needed.

Plus, switching jobs should get way less stressful since PF transfers will happen automatically: no more chasing employers or filing extra claims just to move your funds and service history.