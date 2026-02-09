You can withdraw your EPFO corpus via UPI from April

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is gearing up to launch a new mobile app by March-end or April. The app will allow subscribers to withdraw their provident fund money through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) . The upcoming EPFO app will be different from the existing UMANG app and will be directly linked with the subscriber's bank account.

App features Integration with BHIM and other UPI apps The new EPFO app will be integrated with the BHIM app and other UPI apps. This integration will enable subscribers to transfer funds from their EPFO accounts to their respective bank accounts. Once the money is in their bank accounts, they can withdraw it using UPI, an official told Moneycontrol.

Process change Currently, EPF withdrawals can be done via UAN portal/UMANG app At present, EPFO withdrawals can only be done online through the UAN portal or the UMANG app. However, this new app will change the game by allowing UPI-based withdrawals. The official said subscribers will be able to withdraw up to 75% of their EPFO balance in their bank accounts with this new system.

