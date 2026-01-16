EPFO to let you withdraw PF via UPI and ATMs by April 2026

Trials have been conducted, but software glitches are being addressed. That means some forms may no longer be required and certain employer approvals may be relaxed—once rolled out, you may be able to use UPI or designated ATMs to transfer money to your bank account.

Easier rules and bigger limits

EPFO has also ditched the maze of old withdrawal rules for one simple policy covering essentials, housing, and emergencies.

Most claims now settle automatically (over 72% get cleared right away), and you can withdraw up to ₹5 lakh.

Plus, there's flexibility: up to five withdrawals for weddings and 10 for education during your career.