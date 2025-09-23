EPFO welcomes 21 lakh new members in July

Most new subscribers—about 61%—were young adults aged 18-25, showing that first-time job seekers are stepping into the formal workforce in big numbers. Women also made strong gains, with over 4.4 lakh joining or rejoining, highlighting steady progress for gender diversity at work.

Maharashtra leads state-wise contributions

Around 16.43 lakh people who had previously left EPFO came back on board this July, reflecting both career movement and continuity of benefits.

Maharashtra led state-wise contributions with over one-fifth of all new additions, while Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and others together drove most of the monthly growth.