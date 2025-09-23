Global stocks rise on AI buzz; gold hits record high
Stock markets around the world got a lift on Tuesday, mostly thanks to excitement over artificial intelligence.
European indexes like the EURO STOXX 600, as well as German and French indexes, all ticked up.
In the US, NVIDIA's massive $100 billion investment in OpenAI fueled even more optimism—even though ASML shares dropped 1.2%.
This wave of tech enthusiasm has investors and traders jumping in across the board.
Gold prices soar to new record
With all this market action, gold prices shot up to a new record as people looked for safer bets.
Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures dipped slightly after recent highs, but Asian markets like South Korea and Japan kept climbing on strong tech demand.
Investors are also watching for possible US rate cuts in October and what the Federal Reserve will say next—plus keeping an eye on oil prices that edged down due to supply worries.