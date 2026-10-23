Epic Games announces AI Mega Jam using Unreal Engine UEFN
Business
Epic Games just announced the 2026 AI Mega Jam, a global competition where teams can use Unreal Engine or Fortnite's editor (UEFN) and AI tools to make creative new games.
The event runs November 12-15, with an in-person event in San Francisco on November 14 and 15.
Epic Games offers 47L continuation grant
Winners get up to ₹7 lakh ($7,500) each for top projects, including a separate prize just for students.
The best games could also score a massive Continuation Grant of ₹47 lakh ($50,000) to keep developing their ideas.
It's all part of Epic's push to bring more AI into game creation and support fresh talent in the industry.