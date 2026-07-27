Epigral Ltd June quarter profit falls 38% to 99.74cr
Business
Epigral Ltd saw its net profit drop by 38% in the June 2026 quarter, landing at ₹99.74 crore. A new tax rate cut its deferred tax liability by ₹81 crore.
Still, the company managed to boost total income to ₹709.46 crore, up from last year's ₹614.79 crore.
Epigral invests 600cr in Gujarat facilities
Looking forward, Epigral is putting ₹600 crore into two new manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, a big epoxy resin plant and a versatile multipurpose plant for specialty chemicals.
These sites will serve industries like wind energy, automotive, coatings, and water treatment when they launch in H2 FY28, helping Epigral expand into advanced materials and diversify its product lineup.