Equirus says India might reach $20 trillion economy by 2036
India might be on track for a $20 trillion economy by 2036, if it keeps up strong growth and the rupee stays healthy, according to Equirus.
Right now, we're at about $3.7 trillion, so that's a big leap.
The plan? A set of 20 reforms like bringing fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), listing Indian Railways, and freeing up working capital through tax changes.
Global capability centers could generate $470-600B
The services sector will need to grow fast and make up over 65% of the economy (up from today's 54%).
Equirus says a National GCC policy aimed at increasing the number of global capability centers from 1,800-plus to 5,000 could generate a $470-600 billion economic impact and create 20-25 million jobs.
But hitting that $20 trillion mark will take solid execution across all sectors, not just big ideas.