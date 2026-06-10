Equity mutual fund inflows drop over 40% in May 2026
Business
Equity mutual funds saw a big dip in May 2026, with inflows dropping over 40% to ₹22,897 crore from April's ₹38,426 crore, the lowest in the past year.
Still, the positive streak continues for the 63rd month since March 2021, according to AMFI.
SIPs remain strong near ₹31,000cr
Large-cap funds brought in ₹1,593 crore, while mid- and small-cap funds attracted ₹4,385 crore and ₹4,946 crore.
Hybrid fund inflows also fell sharply. The industry's total assets dipped slightly to ₹81.58 lakh crore.
Despite all this, SIPs (systematic investment plans) stayed strong at nearly ₹31,000 crore.