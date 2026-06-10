Equity mutual fund inflows drop over 40% in May 2026 Business Jun 10, 2026

Equity mutual funds saw a big dip in May 2026, with inflows dropping over 40% to ₹22,897 crore from April's ₹38,426 crore, the lowest in the past year.

Still, the positive streak continues for the 63rd month since March 2021, according to AMFI.