Ericsson's biggest team is in India, says CEO
Ericsson's CEO Borje Ekholm just called India a "front-runner market" for the company, highlighting that it now has its biggest team—21,500 people—right here.
Ericsson is doubling down on research and manufacturing in India, especially around artificial intelligence (AI) and next-gen tech.
R&D units and tech hubs
Ericsson has opened a fresh R&D unit in Bengaluru to boost 5G software and recently expanded its ASIC development.
The company also runs tech hubs in Chennai and Gurugram focused on cloud, AI, and telecom infrastructure.
Plus, they're teaming up with IIT Madras for responsible AI research and IIT Kharagpur for edge computing.