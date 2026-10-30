Eris Lifesciences outpaces Novo Nordisk in semaglutide prescriptions with Sundae

Eris Lifesciences, a homegrown pharmaceutical company from Ahmedabad, has become the top pick for doctors prescribing semaglutide, a key drug for diabetes and obesity, thanks to its brand Sundae.

While Novo Nordisk still leads in sales value, Eris is winning on prescription numbers and volume.

The company stands out by focusing mainly on diabetes care under Chairman and Managing Director Amit Bakshi instead of chasing the weight-loss hype.