Eris Lifesciences outpaces Novo Nordisk in semaglutide prescriptions with Sundae
Eris Lifesciences, a homegrown pharmaceutical company from Ahmedabad, has become the top pick for doctors prescribing semaglutide, a key drug for diabetes and obesity, thanks to its brand Sundae.
While Novo Nordisk still leads in sales value, Eris is winning on prescription numbers and volume.
The company stands out by focusing mainly on diabetes care under Chairman and Managing Director Amit Bakshi instead of chasing the weight-loss hype.
Eris invests ₹150cr in Levim Lifetech
Bakshi's background with global giants like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly shapes Eris's approach: keep it real and focus on helping people manage diabetes.
To boost its edge, Eris is investing big in research and manufacturing, like developing what it describes as India's first recombinant semaglutide developed entirely through in-house research and manufacturing, and putting ₹150 crore into biotechnology venture Levim Lifetech.
Its Bhopal facility also ramps up production, making sure they're ready to meet growing demand.