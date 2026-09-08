ESDS shares jump 111% on listing from ₹757, peak ₹1,308.05

The hype was real: ESDS's ₹720 crore IPO was oversubscribed 135.88 times, with investors snapping up way more shares than were available.

On September 8 alone, big trades made up 1.66% of its equity at an average price of ₹1,270 per share.

Founded in 2005 and now serving over 2,500 clients, ESDS plans to use most of its IPO money to boost its cloud and data center game.

The company is also growing fast: total income increased 28% to ₹480.65 crore, and profits more than doubled in FY26.