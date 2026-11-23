ESDS Software confirms NVIDIA B300 installed in Sydney, shares fall
ESDS Software just clarified that all NVIDIA B300 GPUs are now installed at its Sydney AI factory with Sharon AI, and they're in the final testing phase.
Even with this update and a timeline adjustment agreed on by both companies, ESDS's stock still dropped after the news.
ESDS invests $1.26bn in Sharon AI
ESDS is investing about $1.26 billion into Sharon AI over five years, paying $21 million each month.
Starting January 2027, they expect to pull in $30 million monthly from pre-contracted deals, even if the tech isn't used every time.
To keep things stable, they've lined up customer prepayments and a refundable deposit to help manage any financial bumps along the way.