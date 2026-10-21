ESDS Software lists, eyes $5B by 2031 from GPU rentals
Business
ESDS Software just went public and has set its sights on hitting $5 billion in revenue by 2031, largely by renting out high-performance chips/GPU capacity, alongside data centers and other IT services.
Chairman and Managing Director Piyush Somani is pretty confident, saying that even grabbing 1% of the market could get them there.
ESDS signs $1.25B GPU deal
The company expects GPUs to bring in about 75% of its revenue, thanks to booming demand for AI and cloud tech.
Their recent $1.25 billion GPU rental deal with Sharon AI is a major step, though they admit there are risks if clients back out.