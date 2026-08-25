ESDS Software Solution IPO set at ₹408-₹429, opens Aug 28
Business
ESDS Software Solution is launching its IPO, with shares up for grabs from August 28 to September 1.
The price per share is set between ₹408 and ₹429, and the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 4.
If you're interested in investing, you'll need to buy at least one lot of 34 shares.
IPO allotment Sep2, refunds Sep3
Anchor investors get their shot on August 27, while the allotment for everyone else wraps up by September 2.
Refunds (if any) and demat credits will be sorted by September 3.